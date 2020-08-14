News

Fortnite booted from Google Play following Apple App Store removal

By , Editor - Influencer Update

Fortnite has now been scrapped from Google Play Store for Android, following its removal from the Apple App Store earlier today

The move follows news of a heated clash between Epic Games and Apple - Epic has filed a legal complaint against Apple's decision to remove Fortnite from the App Store.

The court filing alleges that Apple is running an effective monopoly, and in keeping with previous statements from Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney takes issues with the demand of using Apple's payment system and the 30 per cent revenue cut.

Epic has also hit out at Apple via the socials - primarily with a video parody of a 1984 Macintosh advert.

Cutting corners

Earlier today, Epic began offering players a sizable discount on in-game V-Bucks by purchasing directly through "Epic direct payments" rather than the store's page. Using this method, Epic can successfully bypass the 30 per cent commission that Google and Apple take on purchases made through their store front, while offering Fortnite players a lucrative saving.

Google has acknowledged that Epic's alternative payment system is a violation of Play Store policy, thus justifying its removal. In the same statement, the company also said, "we welcome the opportunity to continue our discussions with Epic and bring Fortnite back to Google Play."

While Fortnite is no longer available on the Play Store, it can still be downloaded to Android devices through the Samsung Galaxy Store or Epic Games app, depending on the device. But while Android supports installs from third parties, Apple does not. 

This isn't the first time that Epic has clashed with Google either - Fortnite rolled out on Google Play through gritted teeth, alongside a statement regarding the platform's "restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements".


