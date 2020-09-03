News

Discover the Developer Toolkit at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

Discover the Developer Toolkit at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital
By , Staff Writer

Just under two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our Helsinki event. We have 15 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.
Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Developer Toolkit, a track dedicated to the technical side of games development.

Tuesday September 15th

15:00 - The track will kick off with a session from Irdeto team leader for mobile Christian Koidl and Traplight senior game programmer Sampsa Oska. The pair will talk about unique insights into mobile games piracy.

15:30 - Up next, Code Wizards managing director Stuart Muckley will discuss taking care of your backend - setting up the infrastructure.

17:10 - Join PickFu co-founder John Li as he offers advice on how to give gamers what they want with rapid user testing.

17:40 - our penultimate session will be held by Medal.tv COO Aurora Klaeboe Berg. She will discuss the ultimate launch checklist for launching games in 2020.

18:10 - Finally, the track will be closed by RocketRide Games founder Louis Rene Auclair. His session will be focused on setting up your game launch in phases: from soft to launch, as well as what to look for and when to move forward or step back.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital here.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Interview Sep 2nd, 2020

Speaker Spotlight: Kwalee's Simon Platt heads to PGC Helsinki with tips on building the best company culture

News Sep 1st, 2020

Learn about the Finnish games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

News Aug 5th, 2020

The digital Big Indie roadshow continues with new pitches announced for August, September and October

Interview Jul 24th, 2020

The Big Indie Interviews: Subpixel tell us all about how they mixed hypercasual and retro to create Ready Set Goat

Interview Jul 22nd, 2020

The Big Indie Interviews: How old meets new with Big Indie Pitch runner-up Waken Games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies