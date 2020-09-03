Discover the Developer Toolkit at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

Just under two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our Helsinki event. We have 15 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 15 tracks in turn. Today is Developer Toolkit, a track dedicated to the technical side of games development.

Tuesday September 15th

15:00 - The track will kick off with a session from Irdeto team leader for mobile Christian Koidl and Traplight senior game programmer Sampsa Oska. The pair will talk about unique insights into mobile games piracy.

15:30 - Up next, Code Wizards managing director Stuart Muckley will discuss taking care of your backend - setting up the infrastructure.

17:10 - Join PickFu co-founder John Li as he offers advice on how to give gamers what they want with rapid user testing.

17:40 - our penultimate session will be held by Medal.tv COO Aurora Klaeboe Berg. She will discuss the ultimate launch checklist for launching games in 2020.

18:10 - Finally, the track will be closed by RocketRide Games founder Louis Rene Auclair. His session will be focused on setting up your game launch in phases: from soft to launch, as well as what to look for and when to move forward or step back.

