Romanian and Eastern European video games to be promoted and discounted on Steam during Dev.Play 2020

Bucharest, 13 October 2020 – Dev.Play, the game development conference for Eastern Europe, which takes place digitally this year, offers never before seen visibility to Romanian and Eastern European games on Steam, the worldwide famous video game digital distribution service and online gaming platform by Valve.

An Eastern European games page powered by Dev.Play will promote new games which will soon be released on the platform while also offering notable discounts to already popular games on Steam, developed in Romania and its neighboring countries. The discounts up to 80% will be available during November 1st to 8th, 2020, which is the same week with Dev.Play. The conference takes place fully online between November 3rd to 4th, 2020.

A good number of great games developed in the Eastern Europe region are set to be released on Steam in the coming months, the Dev.Play page on Steam promoting upcoming titles such as Unbound: Worlds Apart (developed by Alien Pixel), a game gearing up for launch that has build a considerable community of fans following a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2019 and Door Kickers 2: Task Force North (developed by KillHouse Games), one of the most expected indie games of 2020 by fans of tactical strategy games.

Among the Eastern European video games already known to the public that will enjoy a consistent discount are titles such as the insanely fast paced party game Move or Die from Romania (developed by Those Awesome Guys), the post-apocalyptic RPG Underrail from Serbia (created by Stygian Software) or the tremendous hack and slash RPG Victor Vran from Bulgaria (created by Haemimont Games).

Additionally, Dev.Play has opened pre-registrations for its workshops, which will be longer sessions that go in-depth on a given topic.

All workshops will offer valuable knowledge to participants. To name just two of them, Dave Pimm, Lecturer at the University of Suffolk, returns to Dev.Play to offer an introduction on the role of dramaturgy in the creative process of game designers and Gwen Foster, a specialist in business development, publishing, and production in gaming will teach indie devs how to attract the interest of publishers and investors for their game projects.

Places for most of these workshops are limited and attendance will be curated, based on a registration form. The full list of workshops, registration links as well as eligibility to register for a seat are listed on the event’s dedicated page here.

Dev.Play will have over 30 international speakers, specialized workshops available and business matchmaking tools to set up online meetings with other attendees. Dev.Play also has additional opportunities for indie game developers, pitching sessions with publishers & investors, a virtual expo showcasing indie games, the Nordic Games Discovery Contest, and the traditional Awards Gala to celebrate the best games showcased at the event.

The full list of Dev.Play announced speakers can be found here. The agenda and conference schedule will be made public in the following weeks.