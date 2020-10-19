News

Alliance Entertainment acquires US games rental service GameFly

October 19th, 2020 acquisition GameFly Not disclosed
Alliance Entertainment has acquired US games rent-by-mail firm GameFly.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the rental service will continue to operate independently. However, Alliance CEO and co-owner Jeff Walker will take on those same roles for GameFly.

There have been several layoffs made due to the acquisition, but there are no more planned.

Moreover, there are some unspecified changes coming to subscriptions available with GameFly.

Though, its new parent company has insisted that not only will new games become available through the service, but there will be accessories, collectibles, hardware and movies for sale via GameFly.

Customer focus

"We're intensely focused on listening to what our customers are telling us, and then finding ways to give them what they are asking for," said Walker.

"Alliance is the largest distributor of physical media in the US, and we're using our expertise with GameFly's nearly 20 years of experience in subscription game rentals to imagine new offerings that previously were not doable."


