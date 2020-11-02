Get competitive with the esports and influencers track at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

One week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, which takes place between November 9th and 13th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our fourth digital event. We have 16 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 16 tracks in turn. Today is Esports and Influencers.

Wednesday, November 11th

9:30 - The track will kick off with a superstar session from Esports Insider managing director and co-founder Sam Cooke. He will focus on the overview of the ecosystem and the commercial opportunities of esports.

10:00 - Next, a look at the esports market in Asia with ibMedia Group CEO Frank Sliwka.

10:30 - Moving on, Virtual Reality Agency managing director Lebo Kambule will host a session on virtual human advancement in Africa.

11:00 - Time to take a look at influencer marketing in Europe. The talk will be given by Imperia Online JSC senior marketing and business development manager Anya Stoyanova.

11:30 - Time for our first panel, five experts will take to the stage to discuss attracting non-gamers to esports. The first guests are META Games co-founder and COO Philipp J. Karstaedt and CAPSL head of business development and partnerships Alwin Wong. They will be joined by Cheesecake Digital CEO Philip Wride, Isle of Man Government head of esports Chris Kissack and Monaco Esports founding member Ignat Brobovich.

15:00 - Our afternoon sessions will begin with a talk from Mission Control GG CRO Daniel Herz. He will discuss gathering communities through recreational esports.

15:30 - Want to know how to build your brand as a streamer? Then you will not want to miss Happy Warrior founder and president Rebecca Longawa give her talk on the subject.

16:00 - Time for another panel discussion. This time, centred on has the influencer market matured? Seven industry experts will offer their thoughts, the first being InfluencerStuff CEO Richard Little, Happy Warrior founder and president Rebecca Longawa and Brand Authors marketing, social media and influencers Shawn Silverman. They will be joined by PocketGamer.biz editor Danielle Partis, Green Man Gaming influencer manager James Spicer and Big Karma founder Pascal Clarysse. The panel will be completed by Square Enix assistant producer Shanzay Usama.

16:50 - Next, a discussion about investments in esports with Esport Supply co-founder and vice president of business development Jake Zinn.

17:20 - Everything has a legal side, and Gamma Law managing partner David B. Hoppe will discuss the legal aspect of esports.

17:50 - Finally, the track will close with a panel. The topic in focus is keeping esports about esports - is esports becoming all about brands and prizes? Seven industry experts will offer their insight. Taking to the stage, Endpoint Esports COO Peter Thompson, Estars Studios co-founder and general manager David Lee and Gamers.Vote COO Robb Chiarini. They will be joined by MetArena CEO Marcus Howard, C4+ founder and managing partner Chris Chaney and University of New Haven executive director of esports Jason Chung. The panel will be rounded off with EGL global head of esports Alex McBride.

