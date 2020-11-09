Boldy go Beyond Games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, which takes place between November 9th and 13th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our fourth digital event. We have 16 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 16 tracks in turn. Today's track is Beyond Games, one of our newer tracks, all about metaverse and the influence gaming has in other media. The track begins at 3pm, Friday 13th November.

Beyond Games

14:00 - We're kicking off the beyond games track with a real superstar session from Antony Johnston, writer of Dead Space and Shadow of Mordor, among others. He's coming to PGC Digital #4 to tell you that one skill is enough.

14:30 - Next up we have Inder Phull from Graphite Music, to talk about the future of music partnerships in gaming, something that we're seeing a lot more of in recent years.

15:00 - Seth Crofton from Numbers Only is up next, with a talk all about transmedia and brands.

15:30 - We keep saying 'metaverse' because we love buzzwords, but it really is important to note how creative media and social media are merging. We've got Phil Ranta from Wormhole Labs up next to talk about how the changes in both spaces.

16:00 - Up next is another session, from Dayan Paul of Masquerade Media. They'll be telling us all about the differences in creative development.

16:30 - The next talk is focused on research on the psychology of video games. Hosting it is Celia Hodent, a freelance games UX consultant who has worked with the likes of LucasArts, Ubisoft and Epic Games.

17:00 - Round off the track and the week is one more big panel hosted by our own Dave Bradley. The panel is all about the effects that the tumultuous year of 2020 had on creative media, and he's joined by Anna Mansi from BFI, Neil Gibson of TPub Comics, independent producer Andy Johnson, and Lennon Arcado from Vitruvius Capital.

