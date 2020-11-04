Master the art of publishing at Pocket Gamer Connects #4

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, which takes place between November 9th and 13th.

Thursday, November 12th

10:00 - The track will kick off with a talk on whether to work with a publisher or self publish. The session will be held by Koch Media business developer Thomas Glenn.

10:30 - Next, a superstar session on the growth of Africa in 2020. To be given by Carry1st chief of staff and partnerships lead Sean Gotkin, The Afrogamer content creator Ife Akintaju and independent games developer Dynasto Afedo.

11:00 - Time for a panel discussion. The topic in focus is working with publishers from different cultures. Taking to the stage is Lumikai Fund general partner Justin Keeling, Plug In Digital VP, head of publishing and marketing Guillaume Jamet and LudiqueWorks CEO and co-founder Douglas Ogeto. They will be joined by CrazyLabs publishing manager Rotem Eldor, Steel Media COO Dave Bradley and Play 3arabi co-founder and CEO Joseph Shomali.

11:50 - Moving on, 1C Publishing director for business development and publishing Anton Ravin will discuss how to prepare for the future of indies.

12:20 - We have a second panel, this time centred on how to spot a bad publishing deal? Our experts include SEGA Europe head of content Bobby Wertheim, Raw Fury producer Liam O'Neill and Plug In Digital founder and CEO Francis Ingrand. They will be joined by BoomBit vice president of publishing Jon Hook, Supremacy Games CEO and co-founder Jari Pauna and Maysalward founder and CEO Nour Khrais.

13:10 - Finally, the track will close with a superstar session with Tilting Point head of data science Andre Cohen. He will discuss how the right publisher can help you choose your tools, partners and prepare your data to avoid the apocalypse.

