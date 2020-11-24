Fortnite is getting a subscription option

Epic Games will add a subscription option to Fortnite from December 2nd.

The new service, dubbed Fortnite Crew, will be introduced at the start of Chapter 2 - Season five and will cost users $9.99 per month.

For that price, Fortnite players will get the battle pass for the entire Season. Furthermore, subscribers will be awarded 1,000 V-Bucks – the in-game currency – each month, to be spent on anything in the store.

Finally, there will be monthly crew packs, which feature a new outfit and at least one accessory. Moreover, these items are exclusive to Fortnite Crew members.

Rumours first began to swirl about a possible subscription service for Fortnite earlier this month. Epic Games had sent out a questionnaire, as it wanted to know what would encourage players to subscribe.

Players can choose to subscribe through either the item shop or the battle pass purchase screen. If users decide it is not for them, they are able to cancel their subscription any time.

Furthermore, if a new subscriber has already purchased the battle pass, Epic will award them 950 V-Bucks.