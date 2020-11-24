News

Fortnite is getting a subscription option

Fortnite is getting a subscription option
By , Staff Writer

Epic Games will add a subscription option to Fortnite from December 2nd.

The new service, dubbed Fortnite Crew, will be introduced at the start of Chapter 2 - Season five and will cost users $9.99 per month.

For that price, Fortnite players will get the battle pass for the entire Season. Furthermore, subscribers will be awarded 1,000 V-Bucks – the in-game currency – each month, to be spent on anything in the store.

Finally, there will be monthly crew packs, which feature a new outfit and at least one accessory. Moreover, these items are exclusive to Fortnite Crew members.

Join in

Rumours first began to swirl about a possible subscription service for Fortnite earlier this month. Epic Games had sent out a questionnaire, as it wanted to know what would encourage players to subscribe.

Players can choose to subscribe through either the item shop or the battle pass purchase screen. If users decide it is not for them, they are able to cancel their subscription any time.

Furthermore, if a new subscriber has already purchased the battle pass, Epic will award them 950 V-Bucks.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Nov 10th, 2020

Fortnite could be getting a monthly subscription

News Nov 18th, 2020

Epic acquires facial animation firm Hyprsense

News Nov 18th, 2020

Epic Games brings video chat to Fortnite through Houseparty

News Nov 18th, 2020

Epic Games is taking Apple to court in Australia

News Nov 12th, 2020

US Judge dismisses Apple's claim that Epic Games is a thief

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies