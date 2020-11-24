News

ByteDance launches mobile games store and publishing arm

ByteDance launches mobile games store and publishing arm
By , Staff Writer

TikTok parent company ByteDance has launched a new games store and indie publishing arm.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the company will hope to compete with fellow Chinese tech giants Tencent and NetEase.

“ByteDance is heavily investing in each part of the video game industry value chain to solidify its presence as a major player in the games market,” said Niko Partners vice president of games consultancy Zeng Xiaofeng.

To the future

Last month, ByteDance launched Danjuan Games, a storefront dedicated to mobile titles. However, this month, the firm revealed a new publishing arm dubbed Pixmain. Currently, it has five independent games in the works.

Moreover, all five titles are expected to be available on mobile devices, while one will also make its way on to the Nintendo Switch.

“After experiencing setbacks in publishing mid-core and hardcore games, proving that it may be difficult to [follow] the same path as Tencent or NetEase, ByteDance is carving out a path of its own in the areas of casual and hyper-casual games,” said Ampere Analysis games analyst Chundi Zhang.

Back in March, ByteDance saw success with its mobile title Combat of Hero as it secured the most iOS downloads in Japan for four consecutive days.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 11th, 2020

Google had the most downloads of all mobile publishers in May

as Interview Sep 29th, 2020

How a last-minute university course switch lead Tom Van Dam to ByteDance and China

News Sep 28th, 2020

Judge grants TikTok temporay protection against Trump's ban

News Sep 21st, 2020

ByteDance wants to value TikTok at $60 billion in its US deal

News Aug 28th, 2020

Walmart partners with Microsoft for TikTok bid as ByteDance insists the company prepare US contingency plans

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies