Epic Games snaps up RAD Game Tools

Unreal Engine creator Epic Games has acquired software development firm RAD Game Tools.

As detailed in a blog post, RAD's offerings have been used in around 25,000 games, including Epic's flagship title Fortnite.

"Our work with Epic goes back decades, and joining forces is a natural next step given our alignment on products, mission, and culture," said RAD Game Tools CEO and founder Jeff Roberts.

"We both believe that solid technologies enable developers to build beautiful, performant, and reliable experiences. We're excited and humbled to join the amazing Epic team."

Moreover, team members from the Washington-based company will work with those from Epic on a variety of areas including animation, insights and audio. As well as "integrating key tech and improvements across Unreal Engine and beyond."

Better together

"RAD and Epic combining forces will allow even more developers access to tools that make their games load and download faster, and offer their players a better, higher quality video and gaming experience," said Epic.

However, the acquisition will not prevent RAD Game Tools from continuing its work with other companies, across TV, film and games.

"We know first-hand how impressive RAD's compression technology is, having used it to improve the load time and quality of our most popular games – including Fortnite," said Epic Games CTO Kim Libreri.

"The RAD team includes some of the world's leading compression, video and game dev tooling experts, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Epic family."

Recently, Epic Games purchased a shopping mall in North Carolina to act as its new HQ. However, the space will not be used until 2024.