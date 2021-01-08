Twitch bans Trump following Capitol riots

Streaming platform Twitch has decided to disable President Trump's channel.

As reported by CNN, the decision has been made after supporters of the politician rushed the Capitol building on Wednesday, January 6th.

However, it is unknown as to how long this ban will last or if it will be permanent.

"In light of yesterday's shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump's Twitch channel," said Twitch.

"Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President's incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence."

Twitch is not the first platform to have blocked the President as Twitter and Facebook both took action against the politician.

Take a stand

Recently, following the US' events, Twitch decided to remove the PogChamp emote from its platform.

The reason for the removal was that Ryan "Gootecks" Gutierrez, who the emote is based on, took to Twitter to ask if there would be a "civil unrest" following the death of a woman who was injured at the Capitol.

Furthermore, changes to the platform's hateful conduct and harassment policies will come into effect later this month.