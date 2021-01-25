News

IMVU Inc. secures $35 million in funding

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 25th, 2021 investment IMVU $35m
IMVU Inc. secures $35 million in funding
By , Staff Writer

Tech firm IMVU Inc has secured $35 million in funding as it rebrands under its new parent company name, Together Labs.

The investment came from Structural Capital and Chinese tech behemoth NetEase. However, there was participation from other investors.

"Together Labs is perfectly positioned for explosive growth in a new entertainment genre that sits at the cross-section between social media and gaming," said Structural Capital co-founder and man Kai Tse, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Structural Capital.

"We are impressed with IMVU's growing business and believe new initiatives such as VCOIN and WithMe will propel Together Labs to become a dominant player in the social gaming and interactive entertainment era."

Together Labs aims to be an innovator in technology, helping to bring people together, to find friends and communities.

Tech-savvy

As such, the company will use its newfound investment to fund the development of its products, such as avatar social platform IMVU and other initiatives.

Furthermore, Together Labs will fund WithMe Entertainment, a new user-generated platform that is being developed to bring people together to share experiences and form friendships.

"With IMVU's accelerating growth over recent years, the launch of VCOIN, and the development of the new WithMe platform, we felt the timing was right to bring all of these products under a new roof to reinforce our commitment to creating authentic human connections in virtual spaces," said Together Labs CEO Daren Tsui.

"We appreciate the confidence this major investment represents led by NetEase and other investors. The formation of Together Labs is a new chapter for the company allowing us to aggressively pursue our vision of immersive social metaverses where authentic friendship and peer to peer commerce thrive."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jan 25th, 2021

RuneScape dev Jagex has been acquired AGAIN, this time by The Carlyle Group

News Jan 22nd, 2021

Tencent secured 31 games-based deals in 2020

News Jan 22nd, 2021

Codemasters execs approve EA's acquisition offer

News Jan 21st, 2021

Opera snaps up YoYo Games for $10 million

News Jan 19th, 2021

Microsoft looking at more acquisition opportunities

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies