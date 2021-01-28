Legends of Runeterra up for Mobile Game of the Year at the DICE Awards

Riot Games' free-to-play card title Legends of Runeterra has picked up a Mobile Game of the Year nomination at the DICE Awards.

It faces some stiff competition in the form of HoloVista by Aconite, Little Orpheus by The Chinese Room, Song of Bloom and South of the Circle by State of Play.

Meanwhile, Nintendo has proven popular as it has racked up a number of nominations across various categories.

One of which happens to be Game of the Year, which Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been nominated for. However, the island life title will face tough competition, as it did with The Game Awards 2020.

Other nominees for Game of the Year include the Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades and The Last of Us Part II.

Numerous nominations

However, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has picked up other nominations too.

The Switch exclusive is in with a chance of taking home Online Game of the Year. To do so, it will need to defeat Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Ghost of Tsushima and Tetris Effect: Connected.

Furthermore, Nintendo's island life title is also up for Family Game of the Year. Alongside Astro's Playroom, Dreams, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not the only Nintendo product to have picked up DICE Awards nominations this year. Mario Kart Live has also sped its way into several categories.

One of which is for Outstanding Technical Achievement, though it will need to beat, Dreams, The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima and Microsoft Flight Simulator to take the prize home.

Round the track

Mario is also up for Racing Game of the Year, but he will need to cross the finish line ahead of Dirt 5 and F1 2020. Meanwhile, the kart racer could win Immersive Reality Technical Achievement too.

However, other nominees include Valve's Half-Life: Alyx, MOR Museum Inc's Museum of Other Realities, Pixel Reef and Plug In Digital's Paper Beast and Tempest by Tender Claws Studio.