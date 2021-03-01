Time is running out to vote for your favourite game at the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021. Voting closes THIS WEDNESDAY!

Has your game been nominated at the Pocket Gamer Awards? Perhaps you’ve found an amazing game this year that you want to credit? Well this is your last chance to let your community know - or vote yourself - because voting closes THIS WEDNESDAY (March 3rd).

Voted for by the public, the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 are a chance for you to have your say and reward your favourite games, hardware and developers.

The results will be announced on Tuesday, March 16th, but be quick and get your votes in now because voting closes very soon, so we can total up the results in time for a streamed ceremony on March 16th.

What are the categories?

Mobile Game of the Year Best Mobile Developer Best Mobile Publisher Best Apple Arcade Game Best Google Play Pass Game Best Platform Game Best Battle Royale Game Best RPG Best Puzzle Game Best Sports Game Best Action Game Best Strategy Game Best Simulation Game Best AR Game Most Innovative Game Best Gaming Accessory Best Gaming Phone Best Gaming Tablet Best Educational Game Best Racing Game Best Shooter Best Game Narrative Best Multiplayer Game Best Mobile Conversion Best Digital Board Game Best Game We're Still Playing Best Hypercasual 'Quick Play' Game

On March 16th, the team will reveal which games have been voted top by the mobile gaming public in a live Twitch stream as well as on PocketGamer.com.

Vote now

The ball's in your court! Share the voting link with your teams and communities and get voting for your favourite games now!