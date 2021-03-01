Time is running out to vote for your favourite game at the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021. Voting closes THIS WEDNESDAY!

News

Has your game been nominated at the Pocket Gamer Awards? Perhaps you’ve found an amazing game this year that you want to credit? Well this is your last chance to let your community know - or vote yourself - because voting closes THIS WEDNESDAY (March 3rd).

Voted for by the public, the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 are a chance for you to have your say and reward your favourite games, hardware and developers.

The results will be announced on Tuesday, March 16th, but be quick and get your votes in now because voting closes very soon, so we can total up the results in time for a streamed ceremony on March 16th.

What are the categories?

  1. Mobile Game of the Year
  2. Best Mobile Developer
  3. Best Mobile Publisher
  4. Best Apple Arcade Game
  5. Best Google Play Pass Game
  6. Best Platform Game
  7. Best Battle Royale Game
  8. Best RPG
  9. Best Puzzle Game
  10. Best Sports Game
  11. Best Action Game
  12. Best Strategy Game
  13. Best Simulation Game
  14. Best AR Game
  15. Most Innovative Game
  16. Best Gaming Accessory
  17. Best Gaming Phone
  18. Best Gaming Tablet
  19. Best Educational Game
  20. Best Racing Game
  21. Best Shooter
  22. Best Game Narrative
  23. Best Multiplayer Game
  24. Best Mobile Conversion
  25. Best Digital Board Game
  26. Best Game We're Still Playing
  27. Best Hypercasual 'Quick Play' Game

On March 16th, the team will reveal which games have been voted top by the mobile gaming public in a live Twitch stream as well as on PocketGamer.com.

Vote now

The ball's in your court! Share the voting link with your teams and communities and get voting for your favourite games now!

 


