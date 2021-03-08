News

Pick up new skills on all things game design with the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses taking place THIS WEEK!

There’s still time to register for your desired masterclass - access essential insight from the finest games industry mentors

By , Special Features Editor

Let’s just cut to the chase shall we? The next series of PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses take place this week and there’s still time to book your tickets.

You’ll gain essential insight from top games industry experts in our standalone workshops this week. These paid half-day courses run from March 9th to 11th and cover essential development and business topics in the company of industry veterans and successful CEOs.

These classes help you master the tools needed to understand the games market, how to collect and use data to grow, how and when to save a failed game, how to design and optimise your game economy, and how to make your games more fun and profitable.

Book your desired class below and join us for these incredible deep-dive workshops this week!

 

BOOK NOW: Multi-buy & group discounts

There are savings if you book for multiple MasterClasses at the same time. Reserve your place at three or four workshops and get an additional one FREE. That’s a saving of 20%-25% if you contact us to make multiple reservations.

Booking for multiple people? Take advantage of our 30% corporate discount for groups of six or more people from the same company.

For multi-buy or group discounts, please email sally.kevan@steelmedia.co.uk to discuss your bespoke package.

If you are an indie developer (small privately-owned studio with fewer than 10 members, engaged in game creation) or student you may be entitled to discounted tickets. Please contact us with proof of your status and we can discuss relevant offer codes: sally.kevan@steelmedia.co.uk

Tickets are strictly limited to ensure healthy class sizes, so be sure to get in touch today to secure your place.


