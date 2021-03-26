News

Ryu Games secures $2.3 million in funding

To help the competitive games platform grow

Ryu Games secures $2.3 million in funding
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games platform Ryu Games has secured $2.3 million in funding.

The round featured participation from Velo Partners, Citta Ventures, MGV Capital, INP Capital, Side Door Ventures, and 500 Startups.

"We believe cash tournament gaming is becoming an established category within the gaming sector and is already seeing explosive growth among players," said Velo Partners Evan Hoff.

"Ryu Games is uniquely positioned with its innovative and scalable platform to capture a material slice of this market.

"What we particularly like about Ross and the team is their understanding of the inherent social characteristics of gaming, and their approach to product is built around that proposition. We are extremely excited for the journey ahead."

Get competitive

Ryu Games specialises in esports, meaning it offers cash prizes for competitive tournaments. As such, it will use the money to grow, building upon its offerings when it comes to competitions.

The cash tournaments that it offers have a focus on hypercasual titles with social features integrated. For example. The games platform includes in-game chat and match-history.

Having launched its SDK in September 2020, it has released several games on the App Store, including Bingo Boost and Hit 1000.

"Real money esports tournaments on mobile games have exploded in popularity over the past few years," said Ryu Games CEO Ross Krasner.

"We want to bring these players social functionality that gamers on other platforms have grown to expect. This round of funding will allow our team and our developer partners to bring our winning twist on cash tournaments to a broad audience through a carefully curated catalogue of titles."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

Interview Dec 24th, 2020

Why "2021 will be the year of mobile esports" according to Ryu Games' Nick Contino

News Sep 24th, 2020

Ryu Games is launching its own games tournament platform to compete with Skillz

News Feb 19th, 2021

Social media platform eFuse raises $6 million in funding

News Oct 26th, 2020

VSPN raises $100 million in funding round led by Tencent

as News Oct 19th, 2020

EVOS Esports raises $12 million in Series B funding

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies