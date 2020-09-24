News

Ryu Games is launching its own games tournament platform to compete with Skillz

Ryu Games is launching its own games tournament platform to compete with Skillz
By , Staff Writer

San Francisco-based startup Ryu Games is launching a gaming cash tournament SDK.

At launch, Ryu's SDK will feature 15 games from a variety of genres.

To differentiate itself from its competitors, the company also will offer in-game chat, detailed match history and a simple invitation feature.

"Games have always been inherently social," said Ryu CEO Ross Krasner.

"Especially in the esports competitive category, giving our players new ways to chat and interact is at the core of what we do differently."

A revolution

Many indie studios benefit from monetised cash tournaments, as explained by Spaceloom CEO Axel Svensson: "monetising with cash tournaments has significantly improved the way our games generate revenue. We no longer need hundreds of thousands of users to generate ad-revenue.

"The cash tournament model saves us development time and makes it easier for an indie studio to succeed in a market dominated by the big guys."

Ryu's biggest competitor Skillz is currently IPO-ing with a value of $3.5 billion.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Interview Sep 18th, 2018

How real-money competition platform Skillz is riding the wave of mobile esports for all

News Nov 1st, 2019

World of Tanks Blitz's global championship to offer $100,000 prize pool

2 News Oct 30th, 2019

Nova Esports scoops $250,000 winning the first Clash of Clans World Championships

as News Aug 16th, 2019

Seven new partners brought in for the first $1m Auto Chess Invitational tournament

News Jul 2nd, 2019

$1 million Clash of Clans World Championship heads to Hamburg in October

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies