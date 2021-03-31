News

Sumo sees 2020 sales up 41% to $95 million

A bigger adventure

Sumo sees 2020 sales up 41% to $95 million
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

British games firm Sumo Group has reported a 40.7 per cent increase in revenue for the year ending December 2020.

During this period, the firm claims to have brought in £68.9 million ($95 million) in revenue, while its gross profit increased 32 per cent to £31.5 million ($43 million).

Sumo boasts of its landing two BAFTA Game Awards for November 2020's Sackboy: A Big Adventure, as well as scoring a 3 Star Accreditation in the Best Companies Survey.

"Extraordinary year"

Sumo also boasts of a number of acquisitions it has made recently, including work-for-hire studio Lab42 in May 2020 and Polish firm PixelAnt, which it snapped up in January 2021.

The company also says it has worked on 12 titles that were launched or announced during 2020; five of these projects are own IP. 

“2020 has been an extraordinary year for us in so many ways. Our people have responded brilliantly to the pandemic restrictions, delivering many fantastic games and winning some incredible awards, including two BAFTAs. We also completed a major acquisition in the US and generated financial results ahead of everyone’s expectations,” said Sumo boss Carl Cavers.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Mar 11th, 2021

Skillz continues to grow having seen revenues of $230m in 2020

as News Nov 15th, 2019

Tencent spends $30 million acquiring 10% of UK studio Sumo Digital

News Apr 8th, 2019

UK games industry gender pay gap widens

News Mar 25th, 2021

Tencent had profits of $19.5 billion in 2020

News Mar 25th, 2021

Keywords Studios had revenues of $441 million in 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies