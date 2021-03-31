Sumo sees 2020 sales up 41% to $95 million

British games firm Sumo Group has reported a 40.7 per cent increase in revenue for the year ending December 2020.

During this period, the firm claims to have brought in £68.9 million ($95 million) in revenue, while its gross profit increased 32 per cent to £31.5 million ($43 million).

Sumo boasts of its landing two BAFTA Game Awards for November 2020's Sackboy: A Big Adventure, as well as scoring a 3 Star Accreditation in the Best Companies Survey.

"Extraordinary year"

Sumo also boasts of a number of acquisitions it has made recently, including work-for-hire studio Lab42 in May 2020 and Polish firm PixelAnt, which it snapped up in January 2021.

The company also says it has worked on 12 titles that were launched or announced during 2020; five of these projects are own IP.

“2020 has been an extraordinary year for us in so many ways. Our people have responded brilliantly to the pandemic restrictions, delivering many fantastic games and winning some incredible awards, including two BAFTAs. We also completed a major acquisition in the US and generated financial results ahead of everyone’s expectations,” said Sumo boss Carl Cavers.

