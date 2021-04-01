News

Mobile game spending hits $22 billion in Q1 2021

Downloads grew by 15 per cent

Mobile game spending hits $22 billion in Q1 2021
By , Staff Writer

According to data provided by App Annie, consumer spending on mobile games reached $22 billion in Q1 2021.

The majority of revenue through games came from the App Store with $13 billion, representing a growth rate of 30 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Google Play saw a rise of 35 per cent as it generated $9 billion between January and March 2021.

Overall, consumer spending across all games and apps hit $32 billion in Q1, an increase of 40 per cent year-on-year.

Roblox proved to be the most lucrative title, followed by Genshin Impact, which recently crossed $1 billion in player spending.

The top five mobile games via revenue were concluded with Coin Master, Pokemon Go, and Honor of Kings.

On the rise

As for downloads, consumers installed around one billion games weekly in Q1 2021, growing 15 per cent year-on-year.

Google Play installs grew 20 per cent to 11 billion.

For Q1, Supersonic Studios' Join Clash 3D reigned supreme with the most downloads, followed by indie hit Among Us.

The games that boasted the most monthly active users were Among Us, PUBG Mobile, Candy Crush Saga, Roblox, Free Fire, Call of Duty: Mobile.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

News Feb 9th, 2021

PGC Digital: The state of mobile games in 2021

News Oct 9th, 2020

Consumer spending on mobile games hit $20 billion in Q3 2020

News Aug 17th, 2020

Consumer spending on mobile reached $50 billion in H1 2020

News Jul 10th, 2020

Mobile games consumer spending hit $19 billion in Q2 2020

as News Jul 12th, 2019

11.2 billion mobile games were downloaded in Q2 2019 reports App Annie

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies