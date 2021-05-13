Blacknut releases cloud gaming service for iOS

French streaming outfit Blacknut has announced its cloud gaming service is now available for iOS users via a progressive web app (PWA).

Priced at $18 (€14.99) a month. Blacknut's cloud gaming service is currently available in more than 40 countries, offering more than 500 titles from publishers such as Disney, SquareEnix and Gameloft.

Blacknut's PWA provides the users with a fast fast loading experience where download isn't necessary. All these games are playable with a controller.

“Our team worked tirelessly to bring the full cross-play experience we pride ourselves on to all gamers in this latest PWA update. We are proud to reach this milestone, bringing cloud gaming on iOS to all our subscribers and making cloud gaming even more accessible,” said Pascal Manchon, CTO at Blacknut.

Blacknut's cloud gaming service also offers cross-play across any compatible PC, Mac, Smart TV, Amazon FireTV Stick, Google Chromecast, Android, and iOS devices. Subscribers can make up to 5 profiles to enjoy the service to the fullest.

The PWA can be installed directly from https://app.blacknut.com