Blacknut now offers 500 games via cloud platform

Latest additions include Asphalt 9: Legends

Cloud gaming specialist Blacknut now offers more than 500 games via its catalogue.

The milestone sees the company offer the largest library from a cloud games service provider.

Recent additions include

  • Disney's LEGO Star Wars,
  • Team17's Overcooked,
  • Deep Silver's Metro 2033 Redux,
  • Lara Croft Go by Square Enix and
  • Gameloft's Asphalt 9: Legends.

A range of games from a variety of genres is available, ensuring that there is something for everyone on the platform.

"500 games is a huge milestone for us, and shows how many more publishers see a future in cloud gaming as a way to get their games in front of a new and untapped audience that value choice and quality over the latest piece of gaming hardware," said Olivier Avaro, CEO at Blacknut.

In the clouds

Blacknut launched its cloud games service in 2018 and can be accessed in 40 countries.

Over time, the company has formed numerous partnerships with telecoms firms to offer the service to more people.

Currently, Blacknut works on Android devices, PC, Macbooks and iMacs, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung smart TVs. The service costs $15.99 a month.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
