Unreal Engine 5 is now in early access

Full launch in 2022

By , Staff Writer

Unreal Engine 5early access is now available for developers as per an announcement made by Epic Games.

First showcased in May 2020, this major evolution of the Unreal Engine will help the developers to take their game development process to the next level by providing them with freedom, fidelity, and flexibility.

Packed with features, the program aims to set a new benchmark in the creation of real-time 3D content.

Features include,

  • Nanite - A virtual micropolygon system to build games with huge amounts of geometric detail
  • Lumen - A complete dynamic global illumination solution to make dynamic and magical light scenes
  • World Partition - System to manage and stream levels by automatically segregating the world into a grid and streaming the necessary cells among the team members
  • Animation - Tool to create a dynamic, real-time environment in a much faster and accurate way
  • MetaSound - A fully programmable toolset and rendering pipeline to offer complete control over audio rendering
  • Editor Workflow - A faster, optimized and streamlined workflow that makes creation more fun
  • MetaHumans - Real-life like metahumans to create the next generation of video games

Unreal Engine 5 is planning for an early 2022 release with lots of memory, performance, and quality improvements.


