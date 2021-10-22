News

The Battle of Polytopia players have donated $185,000 for African solar power

Investments made through Swedish company Trine

Swedish developer Midjiwan has announced that players of its game The Battle of Polytopia have now donated more than $185,000 to solar electricity projects in Africa. 

The Battle of Polytopia is a strategy game in which players can buy different tribes. If they buy the Zebasi tribe, proceeds go to the charity.

The investment is made through Swedish company Trine.

All investments through Trine meet sustainable development goals formed by the UN Development Program (UNDP).

It's also estimated this has saved more than 2,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

“We want to make a statement that playing our game is definitely not a waste of time. As a player you can actually help real solar energy projects get implemented in rural Africa,” comments general manager Christian Lövstedt.

Famously, The Battle of Polytopia is available on the App Store, Google Play, Steam, and in all Tesla cars.


