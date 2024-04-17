News

Polytopia dev Midjiwan opens Game Town co-working space for Swedish indies

Office aims to become hub for small studios, meetups and game showcases

By , Head of Content

The Battle of Polytopia developer Midjiwan has opened a new studio and co-working space in Stockholm, Sweden called Game Town to support local indies.

The office will become Midjiwan’s new home, as well as providing a space for numerous other teams to work from.

Other developers set to be housed at Game Town include Grand Mountain Adventure maker Toppluva AB, Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack studio Warm Kitten AB and educational games outfit Gro Play AB. It will also serve as the base of operations for Sweden’s games trade body Dataspelsbranschen.

Midjiwan said other developers are expected to move into the space over the coming months.

Development hub

It hopes Game Town will become a “creative, innovative and social meeting place” for the local industry, and will host mixers, game showcases and networking events.

Game Town is located in Södermalm, an island in Stockholm that is also home to the likes of Paradox, DICE, Fatshark, Star Stable, Avalanche Studios and Epic Games.

“Game Town will become a professional and playful environment for smaller game studios that want to work and develop among other developers,” said Midjiwan GM Christian Lövstedt.

“We’re looking to create a community of people who share our same passion for gaming and game development. Game Town will bring together indie developers and freelancers to create an open and welcoming place for the entire industry to gather.”

The Game Town office

Dataspelsbranschen chairman Per Strömbäck added: “Within a kilometer radius of Södermalm, there are at least 3,000 game developers, making it perhaps the most densely populated place for game developers in the world.

“Here, games are created for billions of players worldwide. Perhaps there is something in the Earth's magnetic field that makes local games particularly good? Game Town will be located right in the middle of this hub, so it is only right that our own office should be right here.”

