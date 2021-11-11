Games Gathering 2021 Kiev takes place on November 30th to December 5th

Games Gathering 2021 Kiev is coming as soon as winter!

The conference will be held in the hybrid format, which has established itself so well at the previous events. Due to this, the visitors can spend quality time both: staying online or participating in person!

According to the official requirements of the red zone, entrance at Games Gathering LIVE PART will be permitted if they have:

Vaccine certification;

PCR-test with experience no more than 72 hours;

Express-test;

The document of recovery (certificate of the recovered from COVID, dated no more than 6 months before the event).

On the IEC entrance territory will be THE EXPRESS-TEST LABORATORY.

The team will be fully vaccinated.

All of the visitors will be provided with masks and disinfectors.

Games Gathering 2021 Kiev wishes you strong health and waits for you at the conference.

Get ready for:

3500 participants;

Lectures from best developers;

About 100 companies and stands;

Indie Blast Awards and valuable gifts;

Unforgettable parties;

Free beer.

Games Gathering Kiev is a unique occasion for the game industry, not only in Ukraine but also for thе whole of Eastern Europe. Finishing 2021 on the right track!

Use code POCKETGG21 for 10% off!



Registration is here.