Games Gathering 2021 Odessa takes place on June 30th to July 4th

Games Gathering is holding a summer conference, both online and live in Odessa.

What awaits you at the Games Gathering 2021 Odessa:

June 30th - July 1st – online days on the PINE platform. You will have the opportunity to attend three online lecture streams, round tables, virtual sponsors and indie developers booths, and schedule online meetings with business partners.

July 2nd – Business ticket holders and conference speakers are invited to the SEA PRE-PARTY, which will be held in the evening on the high seas. Cool drinks, unobtrusive communication and all this accompanied by the sound of waves and pleasant music.

July 3rd - July 4th – two days of the LIVE event will be held at Gagarinn Hotel in Arcadia. The main conference party will be on July 3rd on the Otrada beach.

Please note that during the live event, the online platform will continue to operate, to allow online appointments and watching lectures.

At the live conference you can expect:

Leading industry experts lectures

Indie showcase with interesting projects

Job board with best vacancies from sponsors and partners

Contests from event sponsors and partners

The final of the art challenge for environment artists

Parties on the Black Sea coast

Free beer

You will have the opportunity to ask experienced developers questions, talk to potential employers, find an investor or publisher, and establish contacts with new business partners.

As always, GG Team will give you a ride with their GameDev Bus from Kiev to Odessa. Info is on the Games Gathering website.

Since the safety of visitors is a priority, the GG Team will maintain quarantine measures, which performed well on last year's event.

Games Gathering 2021 Odessa is an opportunity to combine business with pleasure, and online with live communication.

You can not only spend time for the benefit of yourself and your business but also sunbathe and dance on the Black Sea coast.

Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of the coolest summer game development event. Odessa is waiting for you. Register here.