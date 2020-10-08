The Games Gathering Conference returns with an online and live event on December 3-6

Winter is coming. The Games Gathering team took a break from the summer event and is preparing for the next conference this December 3rd to 6th.

Holding a live conference in Odessa under quarantine conditions was not an easy challenge for them, however, they are very pleased that in this difficult year they gathered colleagues from the industry for a live event. Due to this experience, they are happy to announce that Games Gathering 2020 will be partly live.

Of course due to the current global situation, live events are incredibly difficult. Instead, the team has developed a hybrid format for the December event. Games Gathering is a great platform for finding new business partners and employees, as well as communicating with potential employers. And due to it being partly online, anyone can attend from around the world.

The conference contains a load of interesting and useful lectures, round tables and discussion panels, communication with gamedev stars; indie showcases where independent teams will present their projects are waiting for you. For four days, all indie projects and all conference lectures will be available online.

For more information on the Games Gathering 2020, visit official site right here where you can also register your tickets.