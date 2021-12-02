Last chance to save $435 on Pocket Gamer Connects London!

The new year is just around the corner, and with it is our flagship mobile games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects London. This fantastic event is marking the return of live events come January 17-18 in London.

For the first time in over two years, we are once again bringing together the global games industry in person. We will gain key insights from industry experts, learn about what’s coming next in industry trends, and actively network and meet with key industry professionals. We have just recently revealed 20 cutting-edge topic tracks that our expert speakers will speak on at the conference, including the hot topics of Blockchain, NFTs, and the Metaverse.

With a completely hybrid model that accommodates both remote and in-person attendees, this might be our most high-value conference yet. Be sure not to miss out on all the insights, networking opportunities, and fun. Book your ticket before midnight tonight. Today’s the last day of our Early Bird discount, which can save you up to $435.

Read on to find out more about what you can expect from this incredible conference.

What can I look forward to at Pocket Gamer Connects London?

At PG Connects events, attendees have the amazing opportunity of meeting the incredible minds paving the way for the future of the games industry all gathered in one place to discuss the wisdom they have learned in their careers and what’s coming next in the industry.

The conference is regularly attended by up to 3,000 people coming from all over the world. Over 70 countries are representing the games industry on a large scale, and the most highly influential leaders in the industry from these nations are in attendance. We have hundreds of founders and CEOs, as well as numerous independent publishers, students, publishers, influencers, streamers and so much more making use of this invaluable opportunity to network with the global games industry.

At PGC London, 1500 live attendees will represent 800 incredible companies, whilst others attending remotely from all over the world, meaning you get the immense networking value of our past fully virtual conferences as well as the opportunity to meet in person once again.

We will have plenty of seminars, talks, and panel discussions for a wide range of interests presented by our 225 expert speakers. Our 20 themed tracks can give you an idea of what you can look forward to seeing at the event. If you are looking to learn about the metaverse, blockchain, NFTs, the rising popularity of hypercasual games, how exactly to go about growing a game, and much more, PGC London is the place to be.

We are also bringing back well-loved and over-subscribed flagship business-focused fringe events. We’ll host The Very Big Indie Pitch, Publisher SpeedMatch, and Investor Connector. These are incredibly popular events for aspiring developers who would like to connect with fantastic investors who are looking to support the best of up-and-coming projects. We’ll have more details for you about these events very soon!

This PGC edition is also hosting the inaugural Big Indie Awards celebrating the best of indie games and up-and-coming studios and developers. Don’t miss out on the first of many award ceremonies for the best of indie gaming!

