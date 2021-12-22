News

Sayollo partners with Speechly for voice control support in GComm

Will integrate voice recognition and navigation features in GComm

In-game advertising firm Sayollo has partnered with voice interface API Speechly to bring voice control features to its ecommerce platform, GComm.

Founded in 2016, Speechly aims to make human-computer interaction more "intuitive and efficient".

Sayollo launched GComm earlier this month as an in-game shopping platform targeted at Gen Z gamers, to allow users to make purchases without leaving the game.

The partnership will allow GComm users to make purchases without the need for typing via voice recognition and navigation.

Gen Z focused

"This amazing reaction from both communities - game publishers and DTC brands - only reinforces the vision that we have for GComm, the ultimate destination for commerce in the mobile game space,” said Sayollo co-founder and CCO Eitan Norel.

"Sayollo has always been a Gen Z focused company and we’re confident that gComm is the ultimate solution for publishers and DTC brands targeting that very elusive audience segment."

Sayollo co-founder and CEO Jonathan Attias added: "Through our partnership with Speechly, gamers will have the power to make purchases without typing at all, by simply using their voice to command the process."

Last week, Azerion revealed an exclusive two-year partnership with Bidstack to increase the reach of its in-app ads.


