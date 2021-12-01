News

Sayollo launches direct-to-consumer in-game marketplace gComm

Allows users to purchase products without leaving games

Israel-based in-game advertising firm Sayollo has moved towards the realms of 360 degree commerce and established its in-game shopping platform, GComm.

GComm, short for Gaming Commerce, allows consumers to buy products without leaving games - a first in gaming - by transforming the native game environment into a storefront.

Currently, there are more than 20 direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands signed on gComm, from apparel to cosmetics to home décor, and agreements with upwards of a dozen mobile publishers to release their games with the Sayollo SDK kit. 

Sayollo claims that GComm will allow retailers to offer their products to the Gen Z audience worldwide.

Direct-to-consumer

"GComm turns every mobile game into an online storefront that enables DTC brands an end-to-end, in-game marketing journey from awareness to conversion all in the same game," said Sayollo co-founder and CEO Jonathan Attias.

To support its e-commerce ecosystem, Sayollo is partnering with AI-powered Project Verte to help omni-channel retailers become more competitive, and Speechly, to provide speech recognition functionality and natural language understanding.

Sayollo co-founder and CCO Eitan Norel added: "This amazing reaction from both communities - game publishers and DTC brands - only reinforces the vision that we have for gComm, the ultimate destination for commerce in the mobile game space.

"Sayollo has always been a Gen Z focused company and we’re confident that gComm is the ultimate solution for publishers and DTC brands targeting that very elusive audience segment."

Earlier this month, Tapjoy launched its in-app marketplace Tapjoy Shopping, which will rewards users with in-app currencies for mobile games. 


