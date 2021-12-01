Sayollo launches direct-to-consumer in-game marketplace gComm

Israel-based in-game advertising firm Sayollo has moved towards the realms of 360 degree commerce and established its in-game shopping platform, GComm.
GComm, short for Gaming Commerce, allows consumers to buy products without leaving games - a first in gaming - by transforming the native game environment into a storefront.
Currently, there are more than 20 direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands signed on gComm, from apparel to cosmetics to home décor, and agreements with upwards of a dozen mobile publishers to release their games with the Sayollo SDK kit.
Sayollo claims that GComm will allow retailers to offer their products to the Gen Z audience worldwide.
Direct-to-consumer
"GComm turns every mobile game into an online storefront that enables DTC brands an end-to-end, in-game marketing journey from awareness to conversion all in the same game," said Sayollo co-founder and CEO Jonathan Attias.
To support its e-commerce ecosystem, Sayollo is partnering with AI-powered Project Verte to help omni-channel retailers become more competitive, and Speechly, to provide speech recognition functionality and natural language understanding.
Sayollo co-founder and CCO Eitan Norel added: "This amazing reaction from both communities - game publishers and DTC brands - only reinforces the vision that we have for gComm, the ultimate destination for commerce in the mobile game space.
"Sayollo has always been a Gen Z focused company and we’re confident that gComm is the ultimate solution for publishers and DTC brands targeting that very elusive audience segment."
Earlier this month, Tapjoy launched its in-app marketplace Tapjoy Shopping, which will rewards users with in-app currencies for mobile games.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?