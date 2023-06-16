News

48% of Gen Z-ers have at least four gaming apps downloaded
48% of Gen Z-ers have at least four gaming apps on their phone, while 26% have seven or more, according to a new report by marketing firm Fluent.

Millennials come close behind, with 45% having at least four games installed on their phones, while 23% had seven or more.

Gamers who showed a strong preference for RPG and strategy titles proved more likely to have more than four games on their phone, at 58%. This was followed by casino games at 52% and puzzle and mind games at 49%. Interestingly, 50% of those surveyed who stated they don’t play games admitted to having at least one game on their phone, highlighting the fact that even non-gamers may have the titles on their phones - for example, a parent may have games downloaded for their children.

59% of respondents plan to keep the same number of gaming apps on their phones over the next year, while 19% plan to download more. 23% of Gen Z-ers and 24% of Millennials stated they’re likely to download more games, however Gen Z also proved the most likely to decrease the number of games on their phones, with 26% of those surveyed planning to do so.

RPG fans are most likely to download more games over the next year, at 25%. However, as with Gen Z-ers, they’re also the most likely to decrease the number of games on their phones at 26%.

The study found that the more games a player has on the phone, the more likely they are to download more over the next twelve months. Those with seven games on their phone are 33% more likely to download more games over the next year, with 24% declaring their intent to do so compared to 18%. However, those who have yet to be onboarded into gaming - largely baby boomers or members of the silent generation - are the least likely to download more games.

Ads across demographics

Regardless of demographics and genre preferences, a majority of users reported that they had no strong preference for either in-game ads or those outside the apps - an average of 48%. Younger generations were more likely to have a preference for one ad format than the other - 31% either way - while the silent generation were 45% more likely to prefer ads outside of apps.

Three factors were identified as the prime drivers for new game downloads - with 32% of respondents saying they were more likely to download a game if there was an opportunity to earn rewards, compared to 20% who were receptive to ads on social media and 16% who were more likely to download a game after seeing a gameplay video. 38% of those surveyed admitted to having downloaded a game which offered a monetary reward, with millennials (44%) and Gen X (41%) being the most likely to do so. Casino and gambling players were the most likely to download a game with a monetary reward in terms of genre preference.

Breaking down in-app purchases

55% of respondents stated that they make in-app purchases at least once a year, with 45% doing so at least once a month and 12% doing so daily. Gen Z-ers are most likely to make in-app purchases at 62%, with Millenials close behind at 61%. RPG and strategy players are the most likely to make in-app purchases, with 73% of respondents doing so. 42% of RPG and strategy players in the survey make in-app purchases at least once a week.

Gambling and in-game currency and items were the most likely drivers of in-app spending. Millennials were most likely to spend money on gambling, with 30% of respondents in the demographic doing so. Meanwhile, Gen Z-ers are more likely to to spent money on cosmetic items or gameplay customisation at 18%.

RPG and strategy players were more likely to spend money on in-game items and currency, with 27% of those surveyed doing so. Only casino and classic players were more likely to spend money on gambling than items of currency.

Last month, we reported that 99% of app store spending came from one-time purchases.


