East Side Games Group is developing a F2P Doctor Who mobile game

East Side Games Group has revealed that it is developing a free-to-play mobile game based on the Doctor Who series, as well as a multi-year partnership with BBC Studios.

This title is to be the first idle mobile game based on the franchise and will be driven by its narrative, with both new and classic plots to follow. Characters and companions featured in the game will come from across the 'Who-niverse'.

"We’re delighted to be working with East Side Games Group to bring a new narrative-driven Doctor Who game to mobile," said BBC Studios senior producer Kevin Jorge.

"This new partnership will allow gamers and fans the opportunity to meet and collect a huge cast of iconic characters from across the Who-niverse, relive fan favourite adventures and defeat iconic enemies as they try to save the Doctor in an exciting new story."

License to thrill

The game is being published by East Side Games and is planned to be released sometime this year on both iOS and Android devices.

Development is being leveraged with East Side Games Group’s Game Kit, a software platform on which other licensed games include Archer: Danger Phone, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, and the upcoming The Office: Somehow We Manage.

"Doctor Who has been capturing the imaginations of people for almost 60 years and we couldn’t be more thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity to bring this legendary franchise to mobile," commented East Side Games Group CEO Darcy Taylor.

"This agreement with BBC Studios allows us to bring a truly iconic, globally-recognised franchise to an enduring fan base of new and diehard fans and further strengthens our ‘Super Marquee’ game publishing portfolio."

