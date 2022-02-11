Rovio 2021 revenues increase 5.1% to $326.6 million, boosted by Angry Birds titles

Rovio has reported its Q4 and end of year financials for 2021, with revenues for the year totalling €286.2 million ($326.6 million).

The majority of the firm’s revenue is from its games operations, which generated €276.4 million ($315.5 million), representing an increase of seven per cent year-over-year.

Furthermore, gross bookings for the year rose 4.7 per cent year-over-year to €271.4 million ($310 million).

For the three months running up to December 31 2021, the firm reported revenues of €78.9 million ($90 million), an increase of 15.2 per cent. Rovio has stated that this is a record-high for the firm.

The firm stated that its top three games, Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Friends, and Angry Birds Dream Blast each grew year-over-year. Since its launch in 2019, Dream Blast has surpassed $200 million in player spending and will provide a "stable pillar" for the firm going forward.

Record fourth quarter

During the fiscal year, Rovio acquired Turkish hypercasual developer Ruby Games which the firm stated was in part responsible for the strong growth.

"I’m delighted to see that Rovio continued good progress in strategy execution throughout the year with a strong finish," said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand.

"In the fourth quarter, we saw strong growth and record high revenue in Games. This achievement was driven by the good performance of our key live games, especially Angry Birds 2 and Angry Birds Friends, and the acquisition of Ruby Games.

"Our full year and Q4 profitability and cash flow remained at a good level. Despite a second year of pandemic and changes in the marketing landscape driven by Apple's new privacy framework, we performed well."

This year, Rovio launched its first slingshot-style Angry Birds game in seven years, Angry Birds Journey. The company stated that the KPIs for the game are promising, and that it is on track to be Rovio’s third largest game with a revenue run rate of €40 million ($45.6 million).