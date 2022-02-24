Adverty releases updated Unity SDK for in-game ads

Adverty, the in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and content creators has released its Unity software development kit (SDK) 4.0, including a new feature to support 2D games.

Among the enhancements is an example library of up to 30 pieces of pre-modelled ad furniture for rapid integration. The latest version also boasts a reinvented onboarding or update process for developers.

Calle Sténson, CTO, Adverty commented: "Thanks to this latest upgrade, creating effective in-game advertising with the Adverty Unity SDK 4.0 is easier than ever – it’s streamlined, enriched, and available to a wider range of games.

"Onboarding is easier too: SDK 4.0 is available via an easy, one-click update, and we’ve built in numerous examples of how to use its features – making it a frictionless one-stop-shop for in-game advertising for any mobile game developer on Unity."

Additional versatility

Adverty claims this new upgrade adds additional versatility for developers, opening the door to the next generation of in-game advertising, In-Play™ and In-Menu™, in both 2D and 3D games.

As an integral part of its upgrade, Adverty’s new example folder offers a variety of new ad furniture that comes ready to drag and drop into any game. These new assets include formats such as roadside billboards and crossings, city-scraper and roof-top billboards - all professionally created, optimised for mobile and ready for developers to use.

Sténson added: "This upgrade represents a labour-saving integration with in-built demo functionality. We are offering a full ‘demo scene’ - ready-to-use and with ad asset examples built in - to make it as easy as possible for developers to access what’s available and how to use it.

All this means that any developer will be able to integrate the SDK without tedious integration steps into a growing range of game types - from fantasy adventure to sports games, and from single-player, mobile shooter games to card and puzzle titles."

Available now

The Adverty Unity SDK 4.0 for Developers is available on the Adverty website and at the Unity Asset Store.