News

Game Jolt launches on App Store and Google Play

Aiming to tap into the "next generation of gamers"

Game Jolt launches on App Store and Google Play
By , News Editor

Gaming community platform Game Jolt has launched its mobile app on the App Store and Google Play to expand its Gen Z community.

Before the app went live, Game Jolt had over 100,000 mobile instals pre-launch and started 2022 with four million MAUs across its website, app, and desktop app.

Last year, Game Jolt raised $2.6 million in seed funding to grow its platform and the firm’s expansion into mobile aims to tap into the "next generation of gamers" that are estimated to spend over five hours on their mobile devices each day.

Over the coming months, Game Jolt has stated that it will implement monetisation opportunities across its creator economy on the platform.

A place for Gen Z

"It's clear to us that Gen Z is tired of generic social media and they want a place specifically for gaming that supports all types of content they're creating - art, videos, thoughts, and livestreams all in one place." said Game Jolt founder and CEO Yaprak DeCarmine.

DeCarmine’s goal is to turn Game Jolt into a "24/7 party" where there is always something fun or exciting for users to experience.

To commemorate the launch of the app, Game Jolt will be giving away a PlayStation 5 and an Alienware x15 gaming laptop via an in-app contest.

Last month, mobile social gaming app Bunch announced a second version of its app to poise itself for the metaverse, including NFT integration.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Mar 18th, 2020

Riot launches first-ever mobile game Teamfight Tactics on March 19th

News Feb 13th, 2020

Update: Shadowgun War Games rolls out worldwide following one million pre-registrations

News Feb 23rd, 2022

Call of Duty: Mobile fires past $1.5 billion in consumer spending

as News Feb 18th, 2022

FIFA Mobile pulled from Vietnamese app stores

News Feb 14th, 2022

PG Connects London: the evolution of ASO in 2022

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies