NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge finalists revealed

Competitive mobile games platform Skillz and the National Football League (NFL) have revealed the finalists for the NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge, with the selected developers earning the rights to use the NFL brand and club logos in their mobile titles and will move on to the soft launch stage.

The four development studio finalists are Brainstorm Games, iGamebank, Play Mechanix, and Session Games.

Last February, Skillz signed a multi-year partnership with the NFL, with the developer challenge included in the agreement.

The challenge was first announced in April 2021 and accepted all genres, excluding the 11 versus 11 format, Submissions were judged by a panel of judges from both Skillz and the NFL.

A milestone achievement

"To have an opportunity to create a branded NFL game is a milestone achievement for developers," said Skillz CEO Andrew Paradise.

"Congratulations to these four talented developers whose innovative games rose to the challenge. We look forward to seeing which final games come out on top to score the big win."

The NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge will wrap up this summer and the winning mobile games will officially launch on the App Store and Google Play ahead of the 2022 NFL season.