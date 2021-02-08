Skillz secures multi-year deal with the National Football League

Competitive games platform Skillz has formed a multi-year partnership with the National Football League (NFL).

As part of the agreement, the organisations will hold a global game developer challenge. Those that take part will need to create an NFL-themed mobile title, which will be powered via Skillz's esports platform.

Moreover, developers will receive joint marketing efforts from both Skillz and the NFL.

The global game developer challenge will commence in the second quarter of 2021. Moreover, it is open to all genres, minus 11-versus-11 simulated games.

“The NFL is an iconic brand that is synonymous with American sports, and Skillz is thrilled to help power their esports competitions on mobile,” said Skillz CEO Andrew Paradise.

Get competitive

“Mobile gaming continues to be an important platform to reach and engage new and existing fans,” said NFL vice president of gaming and esports Rachel Hoagland.

“Our agreement with Skillz provides access to a trusted platform and a highly engaged player base, making Skillz an ideal partner long term.”

However, the NFL is not Skillz first foray into a partnership regarding real-life sports. Last year, the competitive games organisation teamed up with champion boxer Flyod Mayweather Jr.

Moreover, as of December 2020, Skillz has a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing for a mobile title.

For more information on the upcoming development challenge, you can visit the Skillz website.