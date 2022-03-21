News

Qualcomm launches $100 million fund to invest in XR experiences

Partnership with Square Enix to explore extended reality

Qualcomm launches $100 million fund to invest in XR experiences
By , News Editor

Mobile device chip firm Qualcomm Technologies has revealed that it has launched its Snapdragon Metaverse Fund, a $100 million fund to invest in developers and firms that are creating "unique, immersive XR experiences".

The Snapdragon Metaverse Fund will combine venture investments from Qualcomm Ventures and a grant programme from Qualcomm Technologies.

The fund will be used to explore extended reality experiences in gaming, health and wellness, media, and more.

"Through the Snapdragon Metaverse Fund, we look forward to empowering developers and companies of all sizes as they push boundaries of what’s possible as we enter into this new generation of spatial computing," said Qualcomm Inc. president and CEO Cristiano Amon.

Furthermore, funded creators may gain early access to new XR platform tech, dev kits, co-marketing opportunities, and more.

Exploring XR

In addition to the new funding, Qualcomm has revealed a partnership with Square Enix to explore extended reality experiences.

The two companies will collaborate on Snapdragon Spaces, Qualcomm’s XR platform, in a bid to "push the boundaries" of immersive gaming. Square Enix’s Advanced Technology Division will be the company’s division involved in the collaboration.

“We have been investing in XR and look forward to building on Snapdragon Spaces," said Square Enix technical director Ben Taylor.

"In particular, we think the time is right with XR to innovate on games of a classic genre we are especially known for and look forward to sharing them with the world to further our mission to help spread happiness across the globe.”

In the past, Qualcomm has partnered with Niantic to explore AR games, as well as Tencent to explore other mobile technologies.

Earlier this month, Qualcomm announced a partnership with German esports organisation ESL Gaming with the companies aiming to "revolutionise the trajectory of mobile esports".


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Feb 28th, 2022

Square Enix to bring Dungeon Siege to The Sandbox

as News Jan 28th, 2020

Square Enix and Suntory partner for Dragon Quest Walk missions via Japanese vending machines

News Dec 6th, 2019

Niantic and Qualcomm sign multi-year deal for AR gaming tech

as News Aug 2nd, 2019

Tencent and Qualcomm team up to work on various mobile technologies

as News Jun 11th, 2019

E3 2019: Square Enix reveals new Final Fantasy mobile game, a Katy Perry partnership and Stadia lineup

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies