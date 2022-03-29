News

Sensor Tower: Global mobile game downloads reached 4.4 billion for February 2022

Free Fire places first for second month this year at 21.8 million downloads

Sensor Tower: Global mobile game downloads reached 4.4 billion for February 2022
By , News Editor

For the second month running this year, Free Fire from Garena was the most downloaded mobile game on the App Store and Google Play worldwide for February 2022.

According to Sensor Tower, downloads of the battle royale reached 21.8 million last month, indicating a rise of 22.7 per cent year-over-year.

Despite the game being banned in the country mid-month, India was the largest contributor to this figure and represented 41 per cent of all downloads, roughly 9.6 million. Brazil followed at 9.4 per cent.

The second most downloaded game was Subway Surfers with 19.5 million downloads, a rise of 45.3 per cent year-over-year. Once again, India contributed the most to this figure and generated 18.8 per cent of all downloads, followed by Brazil at 7.8 per cent.

Merge Master, Candy Crush Saga, and Roblox were positioned third, fourth, and fifth for downloads, respectively.

A slower month

The number of worldwide downloads across the App Store and Google Play for the month was 4.4 billion, an increase of 0.7 per cent year-over-year. Although a slight rise overall, the number falls behind January’s 5.2 billion downloads.

India was the largest market for mobile game downloads and accounted for 670 million downloads, approximately 15 per cent. The US placed second at 8.7 per cent and in third place was Brazil at 7.8 per cent.

Clash of Clans had its best month for downloads since June 2019 last month with six million global instals, a rise of 48 per cent year-over-year. Sensor Tower noted that the download spike coincided with a game update that brought quality of life features.

In terms of revenue, Tencent’s Honor of Kings was the highest grossing mobile game worldwide last month, with $225 million in consumer spending generated across the App Store and Google Play.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

as News Feb 22nd, 2022

Free Fire was the most downloaded game for January 2022

News Apr 9th, 2021

Update: Crash Bandicoot: On the Run sprints to nearly 33 million global downloads

News Mar 30th, 2021

Update: Crash Bandicoot: On the Run races to 25 million global downloads

News Feb 23rd, 2021

Player spending on mobile games to hit $138 billion in 2025

1 News Mar 20th, 2020

Google mobile downloads suggest Stadia has sold 107,000 units in the last two months

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies