News

Former Riot Games founded Battlebound raises $4.8 million

First game will launch on PC and Mac, then coming to mobile

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 31st, 2022 investment a16z
Battlebound 		$4.8m
Former Riot Games founded Battlebound raises $4.8 million
By , Staff Writer

Remote-first studio Battlebound has secured a $4.8 million Seed Round led by a16z, in addition to raising $3 million in NFT Sales.

The funding round was led Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and featured participation from Play Ventures and Dapper Labs, alongside a slew of angel investors.

Battlebound was founded in 2021 by ex-Riot Games Adam Hensel, who has previously worked on League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. With a team comprised of developers from Blizzard, Ubisoft, and NCSoft, two titles are currently in development at Battlebound.

Two titles on the way

Funding from the Seed Round will enable Battlebound to scale its titles up and to release them more quickly. The studio has plans to open physical headquarters eventually, specifically for developers who have a preference for working together in person.

Currently on PC and Mac, Evaverse is a web3 multiplayer game due to launch on mobile devices at a later date. This is Battlebound's metaverse and has partnered with a number of NFT collections to integrate playable avatars. The studio’s second title, "Project A", is a creature collection and battle game.

Anzu recently revealed that it has raised $20 million from its latest funding round, bringing its total capital raised to date up to $37 million.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Mar 16th, 2022

Update: Volt Games raises $1.5 million, led by Voodoo

as News Feb 22nd, 2022

Chillchat raises $1.85 million for create-to-earn "pocket metaverse"

Deal Jan 20th, 2022

Infinity Force raises $5.5 million to grow blockchain and P2E games

as News Dec 15th, 2021

Cyball raises $1.8 million for football-themed P2E NFT mobile game

News Oct 8th, 2021

OP Games raises $8.6 million to combine blockchain, NFTs and DAOs

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies