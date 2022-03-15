Voodoo to lead Volt Games’ upcoming seed round to develop NFT mobile games

French hypercasual publisher Voodoo has revealed that it will lead a seed funding round for Lisbon-based mobile games developer Volt Games.

Founded in 2020, Volt Games has launched six titles on iOS and Android devices, including Perfect Fighter and Football Clash - Mobile Soccer. The studio currently consists of 10 employees, including its four co-founders Pedro Cabaço, Gonçalo Banha, João Albuquerque, and Pedro Dinis.

Volt and Voodoo have collaborated to test and launch games since 2020 and more recently as the studio has announced its transition into the development of blockchain-based mobile games.

The announcement follows Voodoo’s pledge in December last year to invest $200 million into blockchain-based mobile games to bring them to the casual mobile games audience.

"A fully interoperable sports metaverse"

"We are delighted to lead Volt Games’ fundraising to support the company’s development of blockchain mobile games," said Voodoo co-founder and CEO Alexandre Yazdi.

"The team already has an impressive track record in building entertaining mobile games and we’re looking forward to helping them build future success in blockchain gaming."

Volt Games co-founder and CEO Pedro Cabaço added: "It’s a truly exciting time for the gaming industry where Play & Earn has been rising in popularity and partnering up with Voodoo and our other investors feels like the right move to make a big impact in this space."

Volt has already started development on its first NFT mobile game, MetaStar Strikers, a football-themed game with a 'score and earn' model that sees players compete online to collect NFTs.

Cabaço continued: "With MetaStar Strikers and the MetaStar brand, we’re not just building a football game - we’re creating a fully interoperable sports metaverse featuring other sports games like basketball, tennis or golf. Here, most NFTs and the game’s currency will be usable in all games, adding more utility and value to these assets."

