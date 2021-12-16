Voodoo to invest $200 million into blockchain games

French hypercasual mobile developer Voodoo has revealed that it will invest $200 million into blockchain games.

Voodoo will invest in blockchain games through the funding of game studios that have existing blockchain games, "interesting ideas," or in people that want to create new teams to develop new blockchain games.

Currently, Voodoo has 10 studios, internal and external, that are working on creating blockchain games and features.

Over the next year, Voodoo plans to create an additional 20 studios to focus exclusively on the development of blockchain games.

Bringing blockchain to the masses

"There are few occasions in life when we experience a technological breakthrough that transforms industries," said Voodoo CEO Alexandre Yazdi.

"Blockchain will especially disrupt gaming, as players are already used to buying digital assets. This technology will give players true ownership of their digital assets, creating deeper interactions between players – collecting, trading, selling in-game digital currencies, and game assets – which will increase fun and engagement.

"This will also enable players to make a profit from their assets, opening up a new 'play-and-earn model'. Our vision is to bring the blockchain paradigm to more casual and mobile users, and to help any young or promising studio reach success in this segment."

Voodoo has stated that new studios will be able to use its full-stack platform to build, test and launch blockchain games. Going forward, the firm aims to apply its strategy for hypercasual and casual games to blockchain games.

Earlier this week, Neowiz announced that it is bringing two of its most popular titles to the blockchain, Brave Nine and Golf Impact, to the blockchain.