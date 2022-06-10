News

Desta: The Memories Between announced in Netflix partnership

A new title in partnership between ustwo and Netflix

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 10th, 2022 partnership Netflix
ustwo 		Not disclosed
Desta: The Memories Between announced in Netflix partnership
By , Staff Writer

In a new partnership with Netflix, ustwo’s newest title Desta: The Memories Between is due to release later this year.

Console and PC releases are to follow later, but initially the title is launching as part of the streaming company’s games catalogue.

Etheric environments

Desta will feature roguelike elements and is "the most ambitious" of the team’s games to date, with strategic and turn-based action. The themes of the game are said to be introspection and self-reflection, as the titular Desta aims to find themselves in "etheric" environments.

Netflix has been expanding its games library, from acquiring Boss Fight Entertainment to removing Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales from the App Store and Google Play Store ahead of its move to Netflix Games exclusivity. Then there is also Moonlighter, Netflix Games' first non-exclusive title.

"All the characters you meet in the game helped Desta become who they are – there’s a lot about loss and finding yourself, which are themes that I’m sure we can all relate to. We hope players enjoy exploring Desta’s dream worlds, and the reawakening that follows," said ustwo games CCO Danny Gray.

Prior to the reveal of Desta, Gray spoke with us about chasing Monument Valley's success.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Jul 21st, 2021

Netflix confirms video game expansion beginning with mobile games

Job News Jul 15th, 2021

Netflix sets sights on video games, hires EA Mobile and CCO Mike Verdu

Feature May 25th, 2022

Update May 25: The complete list of Netflix Games

1 News May 24th, 2022

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales removed from app stores

News Apr 21st, 2022

Moonlighter is Netflix Games' first non-exclusive title

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies