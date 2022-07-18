Unity's John Riccitiello apologies for calling some devs "fucking idiots"

Unity CEO John Riccitiello has apologised for his remarks in an interview with PocketGamer.biz, in which he referred to some developers who may pushback against considering monetisation during the creative process as "fucking idiots".

Riccitiello's remarks and the announced merger between Unity and ironSource received considerable criticism, which the Unity CEO initially responded to criticism by stating it was "clickbait. Out of context".

Unity's merger with ironSource aims to provide deeper feedback, including the implementation of monetisation indicators, with both companies currently suffering low stock valuation.

"I have great respect for game developers"

His latest comments show considerably more contrition, although his fiery affection – and disagreements – for developers who regard the creative process as separate from monetisation was made apparent in our initial interview.

"I want to talk about both what I said in the interview, and my follow up tweet. I'm going to start with an apology. My word choice was crude. I am sorry. I am listening and I will do better.

"What I can do perhaps, is provide more on what I was thinking when I did the interview. What I would have said if I had taken greater care.

"First –– I have great respect for game developers. The work they do is amazing. The creativity can be incredible whether on a AAA console, mobile, or indie game, designed to be played by millions. Or a creative project, a game made just for the sheer joy of it.

"Second –– one thing I have seen is that most game devs work incredibly hard and want people to play their game. To enjoy it. And, when appropriate, for players to engage deeply. For the game devs I have worked most closely with, there is often anxiety about whether players will love the game and appreciate all the work and love that went into making it.

"Third –– sometimes all a game developer wants is to have a handful of friends enjoy the game. Art for art's sake, and art for friends. Others want player $ to buy the game or game items so they can make a living. Both of these motivations are noble.

"Fourth –– what I was trying to say, and clearly failed at saying, is that there are better ways for game developers to get an early read on what players think of their game. To learn from their feedback. And, if the developer wants, to adjust the game based on this feedback. It's a choice to listen and act or just to listen. Again, both are very valid choices.

"If I had been smarter in choosing my words, I would have said just this... we are working to provide developers with tools so they can better understand what their players think, and it is up to them to act or not, based on this feedback.

"Anyway, that's it. Lots of words. And a sentence that I wish I had never said."