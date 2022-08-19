Global trends, monetisation, blockchain and esports - get to know the insightful topic tracks at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

Get ready, get set, the full track list for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan is here!

Europe’s leading b2b conference for the games industry is returning to Jordan at an all-new venue, and you’re not going to want to miss out. This November 12th to 13th, over 700 game industry professionals from all over the globe will join us by the Dead Sea for an unmissable two days of conference action, networking and knowledge-sharing. It’s about 30 minutes out from the capital Amman, and you’re not going to want to miss all that we have in store for you!

Attendees will enjoy hearing from over 100 of the industry’s top thought leaders sharing insights and case studies into the games industry covering a varied array of topics we’re unveiling today, as well as partake in unparalleled networking opportunities such as the Very Big Indie Pitch competition and Investor Connector sessions. This will all take place at an all-new glorious venue, the King Hussein Bin Talal Hilton, a legendary space on the shores of one of the most historic locations in the world. This is going to be a PG Connects experience like no other.

Today, we’re unveiling the track list for our November conference in Jordan. Keep on reading to get the full scoop, or head over to our website now and book your ticket using our limited time Super Early Bird discount before time runs out!

PG Connects Jordan’s Full Track List

Get an exclusive look at all the future-gazing topics that our marvellous speakers will be covering this November!

Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Marvellous MENA

Insight into how the Middle East and North Africa region's game industry is performing.

Game Dev Stories

Hear from games developers and find out what they working on, how they have innovated and what lessons they have learned along the way.

Show Me the Money

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference.

Esports Academy

Unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming and the future of the esports gaming market.

The Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Ad Insights

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice.

The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game

Building on Blockchain

An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games

Mapping the Metaverse

The future starts here! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of developments in the immersive space. We map the frontiers and reveal essential jumping on points.

