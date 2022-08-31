Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan is THE conference to attend this November!

It’s time to start making plans for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan this November!

We’re keeping the conference action going until the very end of the year, and you won’t want to miss our return to the MENA region at the heart of Jordan this November. Following our conference in Helsinki this September, we’re landing in Jordan for the second time ever at an all-new location for PG Connects right at the shore of the Dead Sea. It’s going to be incredible.

The PG Connects conference experience you know and love is coming to Jordan on a bigger scale than ever before! Over 700 games industry professionals from all around the globe will be joining us in Jordan this November 12th to 13th for two fantastic days of networking and sharing brilliant insights. We’ll be hearing from over 100 of the biggest global thought leaders on all the hottest topics facing the games industry today, and we’ve got an abundance of matchmaking opportunities available to take your business to the next level including our highly popular Very Big Indie Pitch events, Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch and more. Don’t miss it!

Today, we’re taking a closer look at exactly where the conference is taking place and all that you need to know about this vibrant, historic location. Keep on reading to find out all the details on exactly what you will enjoy as a PG Connects Jordan attendee and the sights that await you!

MENA games industry is booming

We recently took a closer look at the gaming market in Jordan, and here it is summarised: The MENA region, and Jordan at that, is one of the most promising locations for the future of gaming that we need to shift our eyes towards. The MENA games market is expected to reach over $5 billion by 2025, and it’s the fastest growing games market in the world for a reason.

Today, the MENA region’s domestic market is the fastest growing in the world, touting over 377 million estimated players – this is almost as many gamers as all of Europe combined (386 million) and much more than American (210 million). Along with this booming global success, there’s more and more local development talent sprouting in the area and creating for the local players, with Tamatem, one of Jordan’s leading developers that was founded just in 2013, now having a total value of over $80 million while specialising in localising internationally renowned games to suit Arabic-speaking users.

The games sector in the MENA region is only growing, and Jordan is at the very heart of it all – joining in on making essential connections with the leading players in this area is going to make a world of a difference when it comes to doing business here, and there’s no place to do it like Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan this November.

Getting to Jordan

The conference is taking place at the historic King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre Managed by Hilton, about 30 minutes from capital Amman and right by the Dead Sea. It’s an incredible destination, and getting to the venue upon arrival from the capital city Amman is very easy. The journey is less than 45 minutes by car from the city and less than 60 minutes from Queen Alia International Airport.

Buses will be provided for our attendees from Amman. If you live or work in the city itself, you will be able to take a free bus from King Hussein Business Park in west Amman directly to the conference at the Dead Sea. These will leave in the morning and return at the end of the day.

If you are making your own way, you will find taxis and buses readily available to take you from the city or the airport directly to the resort.

Here are a few handy links to make your journey easier.

Make the most of your time in Amman!

This conference is taking place at an unparalleled location, and sightseeing is an absolute must! The Jordanian capital of Amman has a long history, being inhabited since the Bronze Age, and its gorgeous Greco-Roman sites bring flocks of tourists from all over the world to marvel at the magnificence of its architecture. Further, Amman is an incredibly cosmopolitan city, brimming with diversity and forward-gazing innovations while maintaining the glory of ancient times today. We urge you to book a few days around conference time so you can truly make the most of the location and explore this amazing city, and we’ve got just a few suggestions on what to do in your time there:

Wonder at the the ancient ruins of the Byzantines and Islamic peoples at the Citadel

Walk through the Roman Theatre, one of the most important monuments still standing from ancient Roman Philadelphia.

Visit the Jordan Museum and marvel at the incredible Jordanian artefacts!

Drop by the King Abdullah Mosque, one of Jordan’s top must-see landmarks.

Relax on Rainbow Street, a famous road full of cafes, souvenirs and more known for its lively yet relaxed tourist-friendly atmosphere!

Need some more ideas on what to do in Amman outside conference time? Don’t miss reading these articles to find out more on what this beautiful, historic city has to offer:

Book your ticket

As you can see, Jordan is going to be a conference like no other, and it’s truly going to be an elevated experience that you won’t want to miss being a part of. Plan ahead to make the most of your time at the conference and in this glorious, historic city – book your ticket today so you can rest easy knowing that you secured the best possible price. You can currently secure your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan at our Super Early Bird rates and save up to a whopping £300 on your ticket for a limited time – head over to our Eventbrite and book yours now!

See you in Jordan!