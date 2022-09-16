Get all the practical game development advice you need from experts at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki!

Calling all developers! You won’t want to miss this track – it’s all the practical advice you need on growing as a developer, don’t miss practical advice from all the top experts on how you can get to that next level.

Pocket Gamer Connects events are renowned for securing the greatest ROI in both networking opportunities and insights learned. You can look forward to learning practical tips on every aspect of development from experts at the cutting edge of the field at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, you won’t want to miss joining us and over 1,200 games professionals from all around the globe this September 27 to 28 for our biggest, greatest conference in Helsinki yet.

We’re returning to the spiritual home of mobile gaming for our biggest show there yet, and it’s going to be amazing. We’re bringing back our highly attended fringe events including our flagship Very Big Indie Pitch events as well as Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch and more. 200 of the games industry’s top thought leaders are joining us to discuss all the most pressing topics facing the industry today across 21 diverse topic tracks spanning the course of the two days, and today, we’re giving you a glimpse at just what you can expect from these value-packed tracks.

Today, we’re shining the spotlight on The Developer Toolkit. In this exciting PG Connects Helsinki track, you will learn everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games. The track will feature sessions tackling topics such as how to create impactful player experiences with monetisation, real-time voice and video in games & VR, why your prototype may suck and how to fix it and is unmissable to all developers looking to sharpen their toolkit and learn from those that have been in their shoes. You won’t want to miss out!

Keep on reading to find out more about what the track is all about.

Developer Toolkit: September 28

9:00 - So, your prototype sucks – learn the why with Ubisoft’s Isaque Sanches in this unmissable session!

9:20 - How can you create impactful player experiences with monetisation? Get all the insights from Ilya Kuznetsov of Unity and Erik Pöntiskoski of Dodreams

10:00 - How does the Android framework monitor, process and trigger ANRs? Learn from Jamie Lynch of Embrace.io in this incredible session.

10:20 - Next up, we’re discussing audience-driven entertainment as the next frontier with Genvid’s Chris Hamilton.

10:40 - Learn all about why QA input during development is critical from TransPerfect Gaming Solutions’ Rafael Torner in this superstar session!

11:00 - Join Agora’s Ben Weekes in a session all about groundbreaking demos of real-time voice and video in games and VR.

11:20 - Finally, we’re rounding out the morning with a panel on stories from the front line of prototyping. Join Steel Media’s very own Daniel Griffiths and Simone McDermott of Ripstone Games, Filipp Karmanov of Black Snowflake, Antti Lax of Wondershop, Daniel Rantala of Fingersoft and Bryan Yap of Amata World for this brilliant panel.

Book your ticket to Helsinki now

Our Helsinki show is coming up sooner than you think, and if you’re looking to have a front seat at these sessions and connect with our incredible speakers, the time to join in is now. Our meeting platform just went live and meetings are being scheduled weeks in advance, so join in on all the conference fun today to start making first contact with other conference attendees. Head over to our website and book your ticket today, we have both in-person and virtual attendee tickets available, and the clock is ticking!

See you in Toronto!