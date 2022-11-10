Unity’s latest financial report reveals $322.9 million in Q3 2022 revenue and predict Q4 earnings

Unity has unveiled its financial results for the third quarter of 2022, making $322.9 million in revenue at a 13 percent increase from Q3 2021. The results also include predictions for the upcoming quarter, rounding off 2022.

Revenue results

Unity’s Creative Solutions revenue for the quarter saw a 54 percent increase to $128.6 million whilst its Operate Solutions declined to $171.7 million, a 7 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. Net losses per share were also worse than Q3 last year, now a $0.84 loss compared to $0.41, which may track with 2022 being the first year that mobile games saw a decrease in Q1 revenue.

More than a thousand customers (1,075 to be exact) generated revenues above $100,000 in the past year up to 30 September 2022, which was an increase from the 973 customers in the year up to 30 September 2021.

Providing guidance for the fourth quarter, Unity’s report shares the company’s expectations for revenues between $425 million and $445 million, which would represent Q4 YoY revenue growth of up to 41 percent, or up to 25 percent for 2022 as a whole.

"The third quarter came in line with guidance for revenue and non-GAAP operating income, and we are taking a prudent approach in the fourth quarter, given the current macroeconomic environment," said Unity CFO Luis Visoso within the report.

Unity’s report additionally highlights the completion of its merger with ironSource, which took place despite the early attempts by AppLovin to scupper the deal.

"We delivered a solid quarter, with very strong results in Create, reinforcing the value we bring in core gaming and digital twins, and saw continued progress in Operate,” commented Unity CEO and president John Riccitiello. "We welcome everyone at ironSource to Unity as we build a transformational end-to-end platform that will create value for Creators and our shareholders."

In the summer, Unity revealed that it saw 9 percent revenue growth in the second quarter, but this was lower than its annual guidance.