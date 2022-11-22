Join top executives from Microsoft, Tik Tok, PlayStation and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Leaders Summit Riyadh next week!

Calling all key decision-makers in the games industry!

We have an event crafted just with you in mind taking place next week, and you won’t want to miss your chance to join us for our inaugural Pocket Gamer Connects Leaders Summit in Riyadh next week. This is an unparalleled opportunity for senior directors, founders and entrepreneurs to come together and discuss the future of the games industry in an exclusive, luxurious setting. This is a very special, exclusive opportunity for more informal networking and deeper conversations between director-level executives.

This event is taking place in the unique setting of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, which is one of the fastest growing regions in the games industry. This Summit will bring together the biggest names in the games industry to explore this magnificent region and enjoy the finest food, culture and adventure of Saudi Arabia. Join leading companies and decision-makers from both the MENA market and overseas to learn more about the issues and opportunities presented in the region, and you’ll get to hear a mix of talks from celebrated industry experts and partake in unmissable guided roundtable discussions.

Ready to book your ticket? Head over to our official website and secure your seat in Riyadh today. Keep in mind that this Summit is only open to senior management, Director level or above and tickets are strictly limited.

Keep on reading for an exclusive look at who’s joining us in Riyadh, including some of the top-tier brands that will be in attendance…

What is the PGC Leaders Summit all about?

PGC events have been bringing together the biggest names in the games industry for over a decade at our market-leading conferences, prestigious awards and raucous networking parties and dinners. Now we’re launching something new.

The PGC Leaders Summit is a brand new event designed exclusively for senior executives with the remit of allowing deeper conversation of the big challenges, opportunities and issues that will shape our businesses and the games industry and helping forge more meaningful connections. It’s taking place in Saudi Arabia’s glorious capital, Riyadh, this November 30th to December 1st.

The two days will be packed with opportunities to learn about the region’s games industry, and about the hottest global games topics.

The Summit is divided into individual talks, fireside chats with key figures and expert panels. And each day will conclude with guided roundtables, breakout sessions where everybody will be encouraged to chat with our industry insiders on important subjects. Our speakers come from the Middle East region and also from around the world.

Themes include: raising investment, community building, esports, the strengths and opportunities of the MENA market, metaverse and web3 gaming, how to reach a global audience, growing a healthy gaming ecosystem, business planning and transformation, and lots more.

Of course we all know the best ideas and connections don’t come from a conference room and this event is also about showcasing the sights and sounds of the region, so we’ll be hosting luxurious lunches and taking you into the desert for some off-road excitement, plus there’s even access to the Soundstorm music festival for those who can stay an extra night!

Who’s joining us in Riyadh?

Our speaker line up for this event is going to be absolutely incredible. We’re joined by truly the best of the best in the games industry, and we couldn’t be prouder to share some of the names among our speaker line-up. These speakers all have brilliant insights, case studies and predictions to share about varied corners of the games industry, and we’re so thankful that they’re joining us in Riyadh to share their expertise and wisdom with us and lead the future-gazing conversations there.

Here are just a few of the brilliant thought leaders joining us in Riyadh…

Tripledot Studios , Akin Babayigit, COO & Co-founder

, Akin Babayigit, COO & Co-founder Playrix , Maxim Kirilenko, CBDO

, Maxim Kirilenko, CBDO Genvid , Jamy Nigri, CCO

, Jamy Nigri, CCO Tamatem Games , Hussam Hammo, CEO & Founder

, Hussam Hammo, CEO & Founder GamesForest.Club , Georg Broxtermann, Initiator & Managing Director

, Georg Broxtermann, Initiator & Managing Director Wargaming , Sean Lee, Chief Corporate Development Officer

, Sean Lee, Chief Corporate Development Officer Nine66 , Kadri Harma, CEO

, Kadri Harma, CEO Sandsoft Games , David Fernandez, CEO

, David Fernandez, CEO Level Infinite/Tencent Games Global , John Lacey, MENA CM

, John Lacey, MENA CM Spoilz, Musab Almalki, CEO

View our speaker line-up in full here and explore what else we’ve got in store for you with the full Summit schedule here.

Connect with top-level executives from Microsoft, Tik Tok, PlayStation and so much more!

You won’t want to miss the opportunity to connect with high-level executives from top companies! Where else can you connect with so many representatives paving the way forward for their own companies and as such, forming what the future of the games industry is going to look like while exploring a unique, glorious destination? Just to give you a better idea of who you can expect to see in Riyadh next week, we’ve gathered a few notable names among our attending companies. Get to know brilliant minds from the companies below and connect with them on a deeper level at the Summit…

Book your ticket to Riyadh today!

The Summit kicks off next week, and this is our formal invitation for all director-level executives looking to be a part of paving the future of the games industry alongside other top-level executives to join us for an unmissable experience in Riyadh. There is no event like it to make life-changing connections and engage in discourse that can change the future of the games industry! If you want to discover all the newest games industry trends, issues and opportunities in a glorious location surrounded by the best of the best in the games industry, this is just the event for you. Keep in mind that the criteria for entry is that you are a C-suite or director+ level individual. Head over to the official website now and book your ticket at this exclusive gathering, spots are limited!

If you have any questions about whether you qualify, please communicate your interest using this form or email us at support@pgconnects.com.

See you in Riyadh!