Gaming browser Opera GX surpasses 20 million monthly active users

Norwegian tech firm Opera has announced that its gaming browser, Opera GX, has hit a milestone 20 million monthly active users, reports Mobidictum.

Opera GX includes features such as RGB integration, CPU limiters, built-in RAM, and integrated Discord and Twitch platforms.

The browser was released in 2019 for Windows and Mac, with the iOS and Android versions releasing in June 2021.

“Our focus on gaming – and specifically the Opera GX browser – is a key component in the continued strong growth and profitability of Opera,” said said Opera co-CEO Lin Song. “Our decision to pair our existing 320-plus million user base with products tailored to benefit specific segments has allowed us to successfully scale in high-ARPU markets and among attractive user groups.”

For the gamers

Alongside acting as a browser, Opera GX acts as a marketplace for games created using the GameMaker platform, letting users create and publish their games for free. The browser has achieved this milestone number of users less than four years since its release, showcasing the potential of marketing towards gamers, and offering features specifically geared to the subculture.

Crucially, by acting as a platform for independent developers to release their games, game makers can potentially find an audience, while gamers can access a catalogue of over 1500 titles.

“We are thrilled to have passed the 20 million MAU milestone and to have built an ecosystem loved by such a strong and dedicated community of gamers, with the vast majority being Gen Z’ers,” said Opera executive vice president of browsers and gaming Krystian Kolondra. “Our current user base is as robust and engaged as when we started. The size of the opportunity is still massive: we are very excited about reaching more gamers in even more regions in the years to come – we’re only getting started.”

Last year Opera acquired YoYo games for $12 million.